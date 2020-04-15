Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Corona
Rihanna’s Father Ronald Fenty stricken with a Coronavirus, she helps her dad out of this

By Mohit
Mohit
After seeing the positive reports of a Coronavirus, Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty starts feeling feared and set up his mind that he is going to suffer from a high fever that ends at death.

Ronald Fenty disclosed to the about her devotee girl, Rihanna, whose actual name is Robyn Fenty. She wants to take her dad out of this disease. For this she sent a ventilator to his home and do check him on each day. Rhianna put each possible thing that makes her dad sure that he is stored completely.

The sun found Ronald Fenty, a sixty-six-year-old man, in his Barbados home, where he affirmed about his positive Coronavirus reports.

Ronald stated to the Sun that her daughter Robyn was monitoring her daily. That time he also said, to be honest, I will die shortly. Robyn, I want you to know that I love you so much, exclaimed by Ronald. I’m grateful and praise for all the things done by you for me.

He disclosed that her young star daughter had the option to get her hands on a ventilator “that he hadn’t utilized at this point,” and sent it to his home in the Caribbean.

He proudly told that her daughter confers him with all the amenities, even more than he requires, he expected to the endure disease that pushed him to the total collapse of knees.

Once Again he told us that “I got fever in the upper side of my nose and transversely my lips as well. It is nothing but a lot of fever. Ronald said, “honestly, I feared that I’m going to die.”

At last, he was taken to the Paragon Isolation center, after spending 14 days there, a great declaration was made that he is free from virus.

